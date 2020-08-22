Chelsea Latest: Exhausting all avenues for Havertz and Gimenez, excited about Silva and current centre-back set to depart

Premier League giants Chelsea are currently exhausting all available avenues and using financial reserves saved from last season’s transfer ban to secure the summer signings of Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz and Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez. The London club are also genuinely interested in luring PSG captain Thiago Silva to the Premier League but current centre-back Fikayo Tomori looks set to depart for the Bundesliga despite wanting to fight for his place.

Havertz, 21, has been one of this summer transfer window’s biggest sagas with the german wonderkid looking increasingly more likely to swap the Bundesliga for London side Chelsea.

The young German has endured a fantastic campaign having been directly involved in 27 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen.

It is no secret that Frank Lampard views the 21-year-old as his top summer target as he looks to bolster his side’s already impressive front-line.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez remains the Blues’ number one defensive target.

Gimenez, 25, similarly to Havertz has been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea this summer, however, both deals had seemed tricky to get over the line but there does now appear to be significant break-throughs in talks.

CaughtOffside has received information from a close source that the London club are currently ‘working all channels’ in order to strike a deal for both players and are utilising reserved funds from their previous transfer ban in order to push the deals over the line, our source said: “As for Havertz, it’s just the T&C’s now.”

We have also been told by the same source that the speculation suggesting PSG captain Thiago Silva could join Frank Lampard’s project is legitimate, with our source saying: “Everyone [at Chelsea] is getting excited.”

In addition to the club’s two main summer targets as well as the experienced Silva, current centre-back Fikayo Tomori is set to depart the club with the Bundesliga being the 22-year old’s most likely destination.

Our source said: “Germany is his preferred destination but that can change as you know. He wants stay and fight for his place but with players coming in such as [Thiago] Silva, he’s pretty much off.”