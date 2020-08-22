With only three weeks left until the start of the 2020/21 Premier League season, if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho for Manchester United, he needs to get a move on.

The young England international looks to have been enjoying himself in training with Dortmund, giving no indication whatsoever that he’s ready to move back to the UK and take on his next challenge with the Red Devils.

However, it’s believed that personal teams have long since been agreed, per The Guardian, which would suggest that, in fact, he’s open to the move.

Speaking to soccer bible and cited by talkSPORT, Sancho distanced himself from any rumours, saying that it was all ‘noise.’

“I try not to look at the media because I think once you start looking at all that it would be easy to get carried away with it,” he said.

“It can affect players. For me it’s about not looking at those things and just focusing on trying to do the best I can on the pitch. Especially in training.

“For me it’s about improving every single day. It’s important for me to keep a smile on my face and keep happy.

“I don’t really look at all the noise and all that stuff. I’d rather keep my head down, keep focus and improve every day.”

Whether United consider Sancho’s words as definitive or not will be found out in due course.

What is clear is that the Red Devils need to be working on other targets too, just incase the Dortmund flyer decides to stay in the Bundesliga for another season.