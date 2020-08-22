Euro giants prepared to sacrifice key figure as they plot swoop for Chelsea or Tottenham star

Inter are reportedly ready to sacrifice defensive ace Milan Skriniar in order to bring in one of Chelsea ace N’Golo Kante or Totttenham’s Tanguy Ndombele.

After finishing second in Serie A this past campaign and ending up on the losing side in the Europa League final, there were both positives and negatives to take from the year for coach Antonio Conte.

He will undoubtedly hope that he gets the chance to strengthen his squad further this summer to make them even more competitive, but time will tell just how many new faces arrive.

As noted by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, while they are ready to land Marash Kumbulla to bolster their defence, it’s suggested that they could sacrifice Skriniar in order to raise the necessary funds to go after one of Kante or Ndombele of Chelsea and Tottenham respectively.

Given how important the Slovakian international has been to Inter over the past two seasons in establishing them as a top-four side in Serie A again and competing in Europe, it’s arguably a questionable decision to an extent as they will surely miss his presence in the backline if he were to move on.

That said, Kumbulla is a top talent, and so if they bring him in to fill that potential void first and can then bring in a top player to improve their midfield too, it could be a little reshuffle that makes them better in two key areas and more competitive moving forward as they try to win trophies on multiple fronts next season.

From a Chelsea and Spurs perspective though, both Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho may have a decision to make themselves as while the two players in question could be crucial to them moving forward, they also face the temptation of selling to raise funds to go after their own targets this summer.