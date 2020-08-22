Exclusive: Arsenal among host of European clubs battling for highly-rated striker valued at £36m

Arsenal are among a host of top European clubs currently embroiled in a transfer tug-o-war for Club Brugge’s forward Emmanuel Dennis.

Dennis, 22, has enjoyed an impressive season with the Belgian outfit after being directly involved in 11 goals in all competitions from 33 appearances including scoring twice in this season’s Champions League.

The 22-year-old also boasts impressive offensive versatility after featuring numerous times as a striker, a right-winger and a left-winger this season.

The young Nigerian has become one of European football’s hottest prospect and is tipped for great things after it became clear the powerful forward will depart current side Club Brugge.

CaughtOffside has recently obtained information from a source that alongside Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are also Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Inter Milan, fellow Premier League outfit Everton and top-flight newcomers Leeds all fighting to secure Dennis’ services.

It is our understanding that Manchester United were also interested in the forward but the Red’s interest has since cooled leaving the remaining clubs all better positioned to snap the exciting attacker up.

We understand that several clubs have made offers for the striker, but none yet have met Club Brugge’s required value of the attacker.

Our source confirmed that last season’s Belgian champions will allow their star-forward to depart the club should an official bid of at least £36m (€40m) be made, however, the player’s preference is to play in the Champions League next season.