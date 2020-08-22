Five-man exodus touted as Juventus look to offload quintet to raise funds

Juventus are reportedly open to exits this summer as they look to raise funds for their own signings to allow Andrea Pirlo to stamp his mark on the squad.

The Bianconeri secured their ninth consecutive Serie A title last season, but following their disappointment in the Coppa Italia as well as the Champions League, they decided to sack Maurizio Sarri.

Cracks did appear in an ageing squad too as they lost seven league games in an unconvincing campaign at times, and so new boss Pirlo will no doubt be hoping to open up a new cycle of success for the Turin giants moving forward.

That seemingly starts with exits to free up space in the squad and to raise funds, with Calciomercato reporting, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, that Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro, Aaron Ramsey, Daniele Rugani and Mattia De Sciglio are all on the list of potential exits this summer.

It remains to be seen how much interest is shown in that quintet, but they all possess quality and so they could be seen as potential solutions for a number of clubs across Italy and Europe.

Nevertheless, time will tell if Juventus can offload them all and put the money raised towards new signings of their own, while they also perhaps need to be careful that they don’t lose too much experience and depth in the squad which could leave them short next season when they try to compete on multiple fronts.

Blaise Matuidi has already left the club after the two parties agreed to mutually end his contract, as per the club’s official statement, and so it will be interesting to see just how many changes the Italian giants make as they look to try and sustain their success over the last decade.