How much it could cost Inter to prise Lionel Messi away from Barcelona as eye-watering fee touted

Amid doubts over his future at Barcelona, speculation continues to link Lionel Messi with a move to Inter as one of the more realistic options if he does decide to leave.

The 33-year-old enjoyed another stellar season individually last year, but the Catalan giants surrendered their La Liga title crown, came up short in the Copa del Rey and suffered a brutal exit from the Champions League at the hands of Bayern.

Quique Setien was subsequently sacked as Ronald Koeman was appointed as his successor this week, and much has been said about Messi’s future at Barcelona as a result as he enters the latter stages of his career.

It’s unclear at this stage if he will choose to move on and start a new challenge or not, but it has been suggested how much it could cost Inter to pull off what would be a hugely ambitious swoop.

As noted by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Repubblica, Inter would have to splash out close to €500m over three years if they were to sign Messi as that would seemingly include a transfer fee, his wages and all the additional costs that come with having him at the club over a three-year contract.

That is a whopping fee to have to fund, but with the backing of owners Suning and perhaps with how Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo as a blueprint, speculation refuses to go away about Inter’s possible interest in Messi and how he could make the switch to Italy if he decides his time at Barcelona is over.

His father recently bought a property in Milan and particularly after the change in tax law in the country earlier this year which offers more benefits to Messi financially, if that is a key factor in his decision-making moving forward, there could be something in it if Inter believe they can put together a package which will satisfy all demands.

Paris Saint-Germain and Man City have also been touted as possible destinations for the Argentine icon as they perhaps have the financial backing to be realistic options too, but they will also have to consider if they can afford the mammoth fee said to be involved in a potential deal.