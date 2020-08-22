Although it’s debatable how much money any club will have for its summer transfers thanks to the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Real Madrid need to refresh their ageing starting XI and surely would’ve hoped to get a deal or two over the line.

Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga has seemingly been coveted by Zinedine Zidane and Los Blancos, but the player himself has put paid to the notion of any switch happening before the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

“I have two years of contract left. I will be at Rennes this season,” Camavinga told Telefoot on Friday, cited by the Daily Mail.

“It (transfer speculation) doesn’t bother me at all. It’s football. There are true things and false things.”

At just 17, Camavinga has got the world of football sitting up and taking notice, thanks to his mix of power and technique.

It’s blindingly obvious to anyone with even a passing interest in the beautiful game that the youngster is something special, and to that end, Rennes have done incredibly well to keep hold of him for at least another 12 months, if not until the end of his contract with the Ligue 1 club.

It would be a surprise if Los Blancos don’t come back in for him in a year’s time, coronavirus permitting.