Inter Milan identify Massimiliano Allegri as Antonio Conte replacement

Inter Milan are reportedly targeting Italian manager Massimiliano Allegri to replace their head coach Antonio Conte after the Nerazzurri suffered a crushing 3-2 defeat to Sevilla in Friday’s Europa League final.

Allegri has been out of work since his departure from Serie A giants Juventus last summer and according to Calcio Mercato is now being eyed as Conte’s Inter Milan successor.

Inter’s proposed move for Allegri could prove to be quite controversial after the Italian previously guided arch-rivals AC Milan to Serie A title and Suppercoppa Italian cup in 2011.

Speculation surrounding current manager Conte’s future intensified after his side suffered a disastrous 3-2 defeat to Spanish side Sevilla in the Europa League final.

The Italian side who came into the match as favourites took the lead within the first five minutes through a Romelu Lukaku penalty but were unable to retain their lead and eventually went onto lose the crucial game 3-2.

Speaking after Friday’s final, Conte spoke about the prospect of managing Inter Milan next season as he suggested he could walk away from the Italian project after just one season in charge.

Antonio Conte to @SkySport: “We’re going to meet on next week with the club and we’ll decide about my future. I’m not sure that I’ll be the Inter manager on next season, we’ll decide together. Inter will plan the future with or without me…” ??? #Inter #Conte — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2020

