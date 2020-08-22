Interest builds in Tottenham ace as two clubs eye swoop this summer

Tottenham defender Serge Aurier is reportedly gaining more interest this summer as Bayer Leverkusen are now keen on him along with AC Milan.

The 27-year-old joined Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and has gone on to make 83 appearances for the club, 42 of which came last season.

SEE MORE: Talks held: Spurs have been offered their pick of 6 Juventus players after a meeting between the clubs

In turn, that would suggest that he remains an important part of Jose Mourinho’s plans, and especially having already seen Kyle Walker-Peters move on this summer, selling another right-back doesn’t seem like a priority unless they have a replacement lined up already which they feel could be an upgrade on the Ivorian international.

It appears as though Aurier won’t be short of interest though if he does indeed seal an exit from north London in the coming weeks, as Sky Sports note that Leverkusen are now interested in him with Milan already linked with a swoop.

The report adds that Tottenham might be willing to green light an exit if the price is right, and so time will tell if either club noted above are able to match their demands and thus prise the experienced defender away from the Premier League side.

Milan already have Andrea Conti and Davide Calabria available at right-back for coach Stefano Pioli, and so it would arguably need an exit there first to open up space for Aurier, rather than have three top options competing for the same spot.

As for Leverkusen, Lars Bender and Mitchell Weiser are currently available to manager Peter Bosz, and so time will tell if he feels as though he could similarly boast a better option in that department if they were able to sign Aurier this summer.

For now though, much seemingly hinges on the demands of Tottenham and if either side are willing to meet his asking price.