Frank Lampard has had a wonderful transfer window so far for Chelsea, and it seems that the former Blues midfielder hasn’t finished with new signings just yet.

Once Kepa Arrizabalaga was dropped by Lampard for the FA Cup final against Arsenal, in favour of the ageing Willy Caballero, the Spaniard’s days in West London were numbered, and the only question was when, not if, Chelsea would acquire his replacement.

The Daily Star had linked Atletico Madrid custodian, Jan Oblak, with the role, but given his release clause is believed to be in excess of £100m, that could well be the reason why Chelsea have turned their attentions elsewhere.

According to le10Sport, cited by the Daily Star, Lampard is readying a bid for Lille’s Mike Maignan.

Having conceded just 45 goals in the 2019/20 season and kept 13 clean sheets in the process per the Daily Star, it’s understandable why Lampard would be interested.

Though no transfer fee has been mentioned at this stage, it would be a surprise if Maignan were not comfortably cheaper than Oblak.