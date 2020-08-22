It’s not often that the great divide in Spanish football is bridged, but it seems that the thought of Lionel Messi leaving the Camp Nou has brought Real Madrid and Barcelona together.

Former Los Blancos legend, Ronaldo Nazario, who also spent a year at Barca, has suggested that the Catalans need to do everything possible to ensure that the Argentinian stays put.

“Messi is the reference point for this team, and if I was Barcelona, I would not let him leave in any case,” the Brazilian said to MARCA and cited by Football Espana.

“He has been a great player, and has a very intense relationship with the club.

“The situation has been exaggerated by their Champions League defeat. However, Messi needs his teammates to help him.

“Barcelona need to try something new next season. But their main player leaving is not the solution.”

Although it’s unlikely that anyone could afford his reported £630m release clause, per talkSPORT, if clubs know that Messi is definitely on the market and that this isn’t just stories being filtered out to the media, there are one or two that might be likely to test the waters with a bid.

At 33 years of age, Messi doesn’t have too long left in the game at the highest level, and probably has a maximum of two more shots at another Champions League crown.

The turmoil at the Camp Nou presently isn’t the best foundation for another assault on European football’s premier club tournament, and it remains to be seen if Barca’s captain has finally had enough.