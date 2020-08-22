Luis Suarez fires back amid talk over his future at Barcelona as doubts raised

Luis Suarez isn’t impressed by the speculation surrounding his future at Barcelona as he insists that the club should talk to him if they don’t want him.

The Catalan giants are braced for a potential summer of change this year as Ronald Koeman was appointed as Quique Setien’s successor this week.

It follows a hugely disappointing campaign in which they lost their La Liga crown and failed to win the Copa del Rey before being humiliated in the Champions League by Bayern Munich this month.

With Ernesto Valverde departing the Camp Nou earlier in the season, there has been a lot of upheaval at Barcelona over the past 12 months, and Koeman will no doubt now hope to bring some stability to the club and success moving forward.

Suarez turns 34 in January, and amid question marks being raised over his ongoing involvement in the side, he has insisted that he feels he can still contribute plenty to Barcelona and is even willing to take a substitute role if that’s what is asked of him.

However, he isn’t impressed by all the talk over his future and insists he would prefer to have talks with the club hierarchy to discuss his future and not read about it.

“There is talk of some names that the president gave, of changes that can be made, but nobody told me that they want to do without me,” he told El Pais, as quoted by AS. “If this is the desire of the club, it would be good if the person in charge who chooses speaks directly to me. Better so than filter if I am one of those who want them to leave. It remains to be seen.

“I also want the best for the club and my idea today is to continue, but if the club decides that I am expendable, I have no problem talking to those who decide. Koeman? I haven’t talked to him yet.

“As long as they count on me, I want to continue contributing as much as I can. I feel the support since I arrived and that gives me a lot of strength. I would accept a substitute role, as I accepted it throughout my career. The competition is always good and if the coach thinks I have to start from the bench, I have no problem helping the team with the role they give me. I can still contribute a lot to this club.”

Time will tell what decision is reached, but although he has shown signs in recent times that he is perhaps on the decline, the Uruguayan stalwart still managed 21 goals and 12 assists in 36 games last season. The quality on the pitch is still there, but so are his high wages with his current contract expiring next year.