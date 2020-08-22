Man City set sights on £81m attacking ace also eyed by Barcelona

Man City are reportedly keen on Inter forward Lautaro Martinez as Pep Guardiola looks to bolster his attacking options with a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero.

City were left disappointed this season as they saw Liverpool take their Premier League crown away from them, while they also fell short in the FA Cup and Champions League.

In turn, Guardiola will hope to further strengthen his squad this summer having already landed the signings of Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake, as they look to bounce back and be more competitive next season.

It appears as though the Spanish tactician might not be done yet either, as The Sun report that Man City are now ready to step up their pursuit of Martinez as he is touted as their top choice to bolster their attack.

It’s added that the Argentine would be seen as a long-term replacement for compatriot Sergio Aguero, while he has an £81m release clause in his current contract with Inter. Further, it’s suggested that Barcelona are also interested in the 23-year-old, but time will tell if he is a top target for new boss Ronald Koeman who was appointed by the Catalan giants earlier this week.

Martinez has enjoyed a fine season this year as he bagged 21 goals and seven assists in 49 appearances, helping Inter to a second-place finish in Serie A while they came up short in the Europa League final on Friday night.

Coupled with nine goals in 17 caps for Argentina, he undoubtedly has a big future ahead of him for club and country, and so it’s no surprise that he has attracted interest from such top clubs.

It remains to be seen if either Man City or Barcelona are able to prise him away from the Nerazzurri this summer, but it certainly sounds as though Guardiola is keen to take him to the Etihad.