It’s often the case that a new broom sweeps clean at work, and that’s no different in football as other places of employment.

Andrea Pirlo, despite being an inexperienced coach at the elite level, has taken over the reigns at Juventus and appears to be fully on board with a ‘fire sale’ of players that are considered surplus to requirements.

Blaise Matuidi had already left to join Inter Miami, whilst Sami Khedira and Gonzalo Higuain won’t have their contracts renewed.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport and cited by the Daily Mail, Juve want to sell a number of players to Premier League clubs.

It’s though they want a fee of £22.5million for Aaron Ramsey, whilst Alex Sandro and Douglas Costa will also apparently be sacrificed.

More Stories / Latest News Kepa’s days at Chelsea are numbered as Lampard readying a bid for Ligue 1 ace Video: James Milner tears into Liverpool debutant during win over Stuttgart Bayer Leverkusen give an update on Havertz to Chelsea speculation

Gazzetta dello Sport cited by the Daily Mail note Man United’s interest in Ramsey and Costa, with rivals Man City potentially looking at Sandro.

Losing six of his first-team players would be something of a risk for the untried Pirlo, however, he appears to have the total backing of the Juventus board, and it appears the sales are needed in any event in order to help raise funds.