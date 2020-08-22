What was supposed to be a pleasant break with family and friends to Mykonos has turned into anything but for Man United captain, Harry Maguire.

According to reports, Maguire was involved in an altercation with a group who, it’s been alleged, stabbed his sister.

Regardless of the why’s and wherefores, both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Gareth Southgate will surely want to get to the bottom of exactly what happened before deciding whether or not to meter out any punishment.

In any event, a potential three-year jail term looks like it might be avoided if Maguire pays up to £90,000 according to the Daily Mirror.

The outlet point out that local Greek law has a facility in place to pay a certain amount of the fine each day, which could range from anything from €5 to €100 per day.

Even if any fine were to reach the £90,000 mark, that’s still less than half of the 27-year-old’s weekly wage.

It would at least save him the ignominy of having this situation front and centre when United should be concentrating on pre-season only.