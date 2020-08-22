Man Utd transfer target given €30m+ price-tag by Euro giants amid touted interest

Man Utd have been linked with an interest in Juventus winger Douglas Costa, but it’s suggested that it won’t be cheap to prise the Brazilian ace away from Turin.

The Red Devils showed positive signs in the second half of last season as they secured a top-four finish in the Premier League to secure a return to the Champions League.

SEE MORE: Arsenal confident they will beat Man Utd to key signing after increasing offer

However, there was still disappointment as they fell short in the FA Cup and Europa League, and so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will no doubt hope to continue to strengthen and improve his squad this summer.

Time will tell who arrives to allow him to do that, but amid ongoing doubts over a swoop for Jadon Sancho, it appears as though an alternative option is being touted.

As noted by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, it’s reported that Man Utd are monitoring Costa, but it will take between €30m and €35m to prise him away from the reigning Serie A champions.

That is a lot of money for a 29-year-old, and especially given his injury problems in recent years coupled with the fact that he managed to contribute just three goals and seven assists in 29 appearances last season, question marks surely have to be raised over the sense behind a potential swoop from United.

Solskjaer has options on the flanks but perhaps he’s looking to add more pace, quality and experience to complement what is a young group of attacking players, and so Costa would be a smart addition with that in mind.

Nevertheless, if that’s the asking price and given his age and lack of good form on a consistent basis last season, it has to raise doubts over whether or not he would be the best option to give them a boost in that department.