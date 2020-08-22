After having lost three semi-finals out of three at the back end of the 2019/20 campaign, it seems fairly obvious that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to bring in reinforcements for his Man United side.

A much better second half of the season allowed the Red Devils to dream, but despite a few plus points – Bruno Fernandes’ hire, Mason Greenwood’s form etc – the team still fell short.

With only three weeks left until the start of the new season there isn’t too much time left in which to bring in new players.

Although the transfer window doesn’t close until October 5, it’s a fair assumption that managers won’t want new players coming through the door at that late stage.

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish has been linked with United all summer, and former Villa striker, Tony Daley, believes that if Gareth Southgate calls the midfielder up, that will stop him looking for pastures new elsewhere.

“I agree Jack now warrants a place in the England squad. He gave consistently good performances last season,” Daley said to the Daily Star.

“[…] If Jack goes, he’ll have everyone’s blessing here at Villa because of what he’s just done for the club.

“[…] But if he’s been picked for England already, he might think he’s better off staying with Villa, where he’s settled and plays every week.

More Stories / Latest News ‘This is where I want to be’ – PSG superstar puts paid to transfer rumours ‘Someone we all look up to’ – Bukayo Saka pays glowing tribute to outgoing Arsenal legend Barcelona looking at this Man City star as Koeman plans a clear out

“The Euros are coming up next summer – and Jack needs to be playing to stay in Southgate’s plans.”

The focus from United does appear to have shifted from Grealish for the time being, and time will tell if he makes the move up north or not.