Moussa Dembele open to move away from French side Lyon

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele is reportedly open to a move away from Ligue 1 amid continued speculation that the Frenchman is target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United.

Dembele, 24, joined Lyon from Scottish side Celtic in the summer of 2018 for a fee of £19.8m, as per TransferMarkt but could be set for a move back to British football with the likes of United heavily linked.

The talented striker has enjoyed an impressive campaign and helped guide his side to the Champions League semi-finals before eventually being knocked-out to finalists Bayern Munich.

According to Manchester Evening News, the attacker is open to the possibility of leaving the side he’s been with for the last two years but is not ‘desperate’ to seal a transfer away.

Dembele is rumoured to be considered an attractive prospect for United due to his home-grown status having spent two years with English side Fulham and the fact he is still just 24-years-old.

Speaking earlier this summer, Solskjaer refused to rule out the possibility of securing a new striker to provide competition for his front-line, as quoted by Evening Standard by saying: “You need competition for places at Man United.

“If you think you’ve got a divine right to be playing every game and are doing so well that we’re not going to look for players to replace you, you’re in the wrong place.

“I’ve been here myself for so many years as a striker and Teddy Sheringham comes in, Dwight Yorke comes in, Ruud van Nistelrooy comes in, Wayne Rooney comes in.”