Although Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal players might be disappointed with their league position at the end of the 2019/20 season, a successful FA Cup run and subsquent Europa League qualification was a silver lining.

The Spaniard took over from caretaker, Freddie Ljungberg, like Arteta an Arsenal legend, and one of the current first-team players is in no doubt as to the part that the Swede played in his career.

With Ljungberg resigning his position at the Gunners, Bukayo Saka wanted to pay tribute to the former attacking midfielder.

“Freddie has given us all so much valuable advice and support. He’s a fantastic coach and someone we all look up to,” he was quoted by the Daily Mirror as saying.

“I’m just so grateful that I’ve been able to work alongside and learn directly from someone like him at this early part of my career.”

The Daily Mirror also report the reasoning behind Ljungberg leaving is because he wants to pursue his own managerial ambitions.

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona looking at this Man City star as Koeman plans a clear out ‘Too much pressure’ – This Man United star shouldn’t lead the line says Robbie Savage Man United on alert as Juventus plan fire sale to help Pirlo’s rebuilding job

Though he didn’t do so well in his six games in charge at the Emirates Stadium – winning one, drawing two and losing three – there’s clearly an itch that the Swede wants to scratch.

Saka for one clearly won’t begrudge him further success elsewhere.