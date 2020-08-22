Talks held: Double deal in doubt after lack of progress between Arsenal and Juventus

Juventus and Arsenal reportedly held talks this week but they didn’t prove to be fruitful when it came to Daniele Rugani, Hector Bellerin and Alexandre Lacazette.

The Turin giants are beginning a new era with Andrea Pirlo at the helm and they will undoubtedly hope to reshuffle the squad and bring in reinforcements that suit his ideas moving forward.

As for the Gunners, Mikel Arteta will be desperate to build on their FA Cup success and similarly to Pirlo, he’ll have ambitions of bringing in new players this summer too.

In turn, the two clubs are said to have held talks this week, but Calciomercato report that they didn’t result in any progress over potential deals.

There was no agreement for a player exchange involving Rugani and Bellerin as Arsenal are said to have no interest in including the Spaniard in those talks.

Further, no progress was made for Lacazette either due to the price-tag set by the Premier League giants, albeit that figure isn’t disclosed in the report itself.

With that in mind, it doesn’t sound promising in terms of the two clubs doing business involving those three players, but there is still plenty of time before the transfer window closes and before the season starts, and so perhaps there will be an opportunity to sit down again and reassess the situation.

For now though, it sounds as though neither Bellerin nor Lacazette will be on their way out of the Emirates any time soon as Arteta will look to rely on them in his first full campaign at the helm, while Juve will have to potentially start looking elsewhere and focusing on alternative targets in order to strengthen Pirlo’s squad ahead of his first year in charge.