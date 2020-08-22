As Paris Saint-Germain gear up for an appearance in their maiden Champions League final, one of their star players has put paid to rumours suggesting he wants to leave the club.

Ever since the end of his first season in the French capital, Neymar has had to contend with stories linking him with former club Barcelona.

Though it may have been true at that point, and a link-up with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez would surely have lit the blue touch paper at the Camp Nou again, it seems as though that particular ship has finally sailed.

“This is where I want to be,” he said to the Daily Star.

“The owners have a big project and part of that project is to be considered the best in Europe. We have never been closer than we are now – but we must stay focussed.”

If the Brazilian were to help his side to victory in Portugal on Sunday, it would be the second time he has lifted the trophy after winning it with Barcelona in 2015 against Juventus.

Coincidentally, that’s the last time that the Catalans got their hands on the cup with the big ears.

History awaits, and the pressure on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe’s shoulders will be immense, but it sounds like he’s ready to take on that responsibility.