The 2019/20 Premier League season was neither brilliant nor poor for Everton, but somewhere in the middle.

The Merseysiders played opponents off of the park in some matches and really struggled in others, indicating Carlo Ancelotti’s need for new players.

The Italian had earmarked both Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Gabriel Magalhaes as players that he wanted at Goodison Park, according to the Daily Star, but he lost out to Tottenham Hotspur for the former, and it appears their north London rivals, Arsenal, are favourites to land Magalhaes.

It’s been suggested by the Daily Star that Ancelotti is growing very frustrated with the Toffees lack of transfer business, with a possibility that he could end up leaving the club as a result.

A 12th-placed finish last season clearly needs to be improved upon, but that can only be done if a certain calibre of player is brought in to the club.

The Daily Star recall that Everton only secured Ancelotti’s services on the assurance he would get significant funds in the current window.

As they’ve not been forthcoming, this could end up being a two steps forward and one back type scenario.