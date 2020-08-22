Despite making decent strides under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the second half of the 2019/20 season, Manchester United are still likely to have ended the campaign disappointed.

Three losses in three semi-finals has got to hurt, and perhaps shows the need for two or three more high-quality players to help get the Red Devils over the line in those matches.

Robbie Savage, in his column for the Daily Mirror, believes that United need strikers because there’s too much pressure on young Mason Greenwood’s shoulders.

“It’s imperative that they (Man United) spend the next transfer pot wisely,” he said.

“But to take that next step – to the title, to cups, in Europe – they need someone to take their chances. Someone like Harry Kane or Raul Jimenez.

“[…] Between them, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood (62 goals) scored more than Liverpool’s front three (Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, 57 goals) in all competitions last season.

“But to ask 18-year-old Greenwood, who was a revelation in his first season, to play the No.9 role would be too much pressure on a young kid.”

It’s debatable that Ed Woodward will allow the Norwegian the funds required to land strikers of the calibre of Kane and Jimenez, but Savage isn’t wide of the mark in his assessment of how things might affect Greenwood.

There’s little doubt that the youngster has what it takes at the top level, but to be leading the line at such a young age could well take the enjoyment out of the game for him.

At present, he’s been playing without pressure and everyone has seen the results, and changing the dynamic could put his development back significantly.