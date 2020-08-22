Tottenham set for transfer scrap with Leeds Utd over £20m Bundesliga ace

Leeds Utd and Tottenham have both reportedly set their sights on Freiburg defender Robin Koch this summer, with the German international valued at £20m.

The 24-year-old has racked up significant experience in recent years and has two caps to his name for Germany to suggest that he has a big future ahead of him.

His form for Freiburg has seemingly attracted interest from England, with The Sun reporting that Tottenham, Leeds and Newcastle Utd are all keen, as are Lazio and RB Leipzig.

The calibre of those clubs says a lot in itself about the quality that he possesses, but it’s noted that Leeds could be willing to pay up to £20m to take him to Elland Road this summer as Marcelo Bielsa looks to strengthen his squad ahead of their first season back in the Premier League.

With Ben White not staying after a successful loan spell, while Spurs saw stalwart Jan Vertonghen leave this summer, both clubs are clearly in need of a new signing in that department, but time will tell who wins this particular battle if they are both set on Koch being their top target.

It’s also worth noting that Koch’s current contract expires next year, and so that will undoubtedly put added pressure on Freiburg to make a decision on him this summer if he doesn’t put pen to paper on a new deal.

They would surely rather sell him for a fee now rather than risk losing him for nothing next year, and that will undoubtedly offer added belief for the likes of Tottenham and Leeds that they can get a deal done in the coming weeks to bolster their backline before the start of the new Premier League campaign.