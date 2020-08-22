Talk about a baptism of fire. Liverpool debutant, Kostas Tsimikas, got an earful from team-mate, James Milner, during the Reds’ 3-0 win over Stuttgart in Austria.

Having played the ball out wide to the Greek midfielder, Milner went purposefully forward clearly looking to receive a return ball.

Rather than play him in, Kostas turned back. “Kostas, fu**ing hell,” Milner said, realising that his burst into opposition territory had been a waste of time.

Liverpool went on to comfortably win the game 3-0.