“Absolute unit” and “Raw and unreliable”: These fans discuss mixed performance from Man United target

Signing young players is usually cheaper and it allows you to developer a player to play in a certain way, but it’s usually more attractive for clubs to invest in young attackers instead of defenders.

As a manager you need to accept that a youngster is going to be raw and unpredictable, while they will also make their fair share of mistakes too.

That’s fine in an attacking sense because that unpredictability can actually help to unlock a defence, but the last thing you need is a raw defender who’s going to cost you games.

That’s why the report from Le10 Sport linking Man United to Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile are so interesting, because there’s clearly the making of a great player in there.

He’s fast and comfortable on the ball, he’s tall and generally defends well, but he’s only 19 so there will be a lack of experience and decision making ability.

That was on display today as Monaco drew with Reims – he showed some great qualities and even scored a cracking goal, but he will also be disappointed with his own efforts in the two goals they conceded.

There’s been a lot of chat on Twitter about his performance, and it’s clear that opinions are split on him:

Monaco need to give Disasi a better, more experienced CB partner. Badiashile is too raw and unreliable. — Cerebronè (@Cerebrone) August 23, 2020

If we’re still interested in a left sided CB in the future then it may be worth keeping an eye on Badiashile of Monaco this season. Young and talented and an absolute unit!… @Everton — Aide Dews (@AidyDews) August 23, 2020

Badiashile levels for Monaco and the comeback is really on now. Centre-backs poor for the Reims goals but have both scored at the other end. 2-2 now. — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) August 23, 2020

What a touch and goal damn badiashile? — Sherwin Samuel (@sherwinsamuel_) August 23, 2020

Badiashile is too raw. Disasi almost won it. For all the attacking talent Monaco have, the two goal scorers are CB. ?

Kovac is going to have a torrid time here. — FT20 (@Footballism16) August 23, 2020

Badiashile completed 124 passes — McDrip (@itsEmmelex) August 23, 2020

The absolute variety of praise and criticism shows that he’s not the finished article yet so it would be a gamble for Man United to take, but he’s also young and could develop into a top class defender.

It would make sense to err on the side of caution and leave him at Monaco for now, but he’s one to watch this season for sure.