Wolves are reportedly making Adama Traore available for transfer this summer and hope Liverpool and Manchester City will compete for his signature.

The Spanish wide-man has been in fine form in the Premier League and looks a player capable of making the step up to a bigger club.

It’s therefore something of a surprise that Wolves are keen to let him go, but the Daily Mirror claim that manager Nuno Espirito Santo needs to sell before he can spend.

The report claims Wolves are prioritising keeping hold of another star player in Raul Jimenez, and hope that Liverpool and City could take Traore off their hands due to long-standing interest from both clubs.

This follows a similar story from the Daily Mail, who recently claimed that Traore was being made available for around £70million this summer.

One imagines there will surely be suitors for that kind of price, with the 24-year-old clearly a top talent with great pace and quality on the ball.

Liverpool would surely benefit from another addition to their attack, with Jurgen Klopp arguably lacking depth behind his first choice front three.

City, meanwhile, have just sold Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich so could also do with bringing new faces in, though they’ve already moved for Ferran Torres.

Even if neither of those two go in for Traore, Wolves will surely find someone who’ll take him off their hands in the near future, even if teams might be slightly less willing to spend big this summer due to the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.