“All the latest reports are accurate” – Arsenal closing in on “great signing” says major source

It really is important as a fan to never trust that a signing is done until the club confirm it, but it’s starting to look like Arsenal have got their man.

It was never really clear how much money Mikel Arteta had to play with in the transfer market, but the defence was always going to be an area that needed to be improved.

There’s a lot of hype about the returning William Saliba and what he can bring to the team, but he’s only 19 so it would be a huge ask for him to come in and turn things around.

Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes has been heavily linked for a while, but there have been so many contradictory reports about his next move that it was impossible to figure out where he would end up.

Finally everything is starting to point towards a move to Arsenal, and the fans should be encouraged by this latest tweet from David Ornstein:

We mentioned Gabriel on @TheAthleticUK pod https://t.co/AXiyHbIKoN + YouTube show https://t.co/xIgbEzyEU6@gunnerblog wrote about him recently https://t.co/721mTbjY5B & last year https://t.co/T2XtredImi All the latest reports are accurate. Looks a great signing for Arsenal #AFC — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 23, 2020

Of course it’s still not fully official so it’s important not to get carried away, but it will be interesting to see if he’s got what it takes to take take the Arsenal defence to the next level, or if he’s yet another Sokratis, Mustafi, Pablo Mari or Gabriel Paulista.