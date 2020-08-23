Arsenal can avoid dealing with Spurs as two Premier League sides hope to sign versatile ace

Dealing with your biggest rivals in the transfer market is always going to be nerve-wracking, because the outcome is either going to be horrific or glorious.

Arsenal actually have the perfect example of both outcomes in dealing with Man United. Robin van Persie was a sale that came back to haunt them on a regular basis as he played a major role in taking the title to Old Trafford, whereas Alexis Sanchez was a disaster at Old Trafford and he’s still a financial burden just now.

While Man United are a rival to Arsenal – they aren’t Spurs – so dealing with their London rivals is a definite case of upping the stakes.

Arsenal and Spurs don’t really deal directly with each other, so it was a massive surprise when The Daily Mail came out and said that Jose Mourinho wanted to sign Ainsley Maitland Niles for £20m.

He’s a talented young player who’s struggled to nail down a regular position in the Arsenal team, so while the sale might not hurt them, the last thing they need is for him to blossom at Spurs and haunt them.

£20m is not an amount that’s life changing for Arsenal either, so selling him to Spurs is simply a risk that’s not worth taking.

Thankfully from an Arsenal point of view, The BBC are now reporting that Wolves and Newcastle are looking to make a move to sign him, so that gives Arsenal the chance to make their money and avoid dealing with Spurs in the process.