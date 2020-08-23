Barcelona have held talks with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, claims presidential candidate

According to Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona presidential candidate Jordi Farre has claimed that the Catalan outfit have held talks with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The controversial Josep Maria Bartomeu will have to fight for his spot as head honcho in elections that will take place next year, with the chief overseeing a very difficult period for the club.

AS report that Farre failed in his effort to become top dog in the last round of elections, which were in 2015, transformation is needed at the club with AS adding that Barcelona have a debt of €800m.

The Blaugrana have already taken the first step of their rebuild – which was thrust into action following the 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich – by appointing club legend Ronald Koeman as their new boss.

According to La Vanguardia, the Dutchman will sign a two-year contract with the Catalan outfit, however Koeman’s second season in charge will rest in the hands of Barcelona’s next president.

Here’s what Farre had to say on Koeman’s appointment and talks to bring Klopp over:

“It is an exceptional moment and Koeman is a good solution considering that he is a legend of Barcelona, ??a benchmark.”

“Because of his character, I think that was what the club needed now. I wish him the best because the challenge is huge. If Koeman works and does it well, I would, of course.”

“Obviously, we have our roadmap and we had already started several conversations with Jürgen Klopp, because it seems to us that Barca need such a coach.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: Neuer makes a brilliant double save form Neymar in the Champions League Final (Video) PSG fans descend on French capital in support of their side’s first ever Champions League final Mikel Arteta targets specific coaching addition to improve Arsenal in key area

Klopp is of course one of the best managers in the world so it’s not surprising to see that a club of Barcelona’s stature are trying to appoint the German.

Klopp, who just achieved history with the Reds by leading the side to their first Premier League title, signed a new contract with the Merseyside outfit until the summer of 2024 back in December.

As per the Independent, Klopp has already confirmed that he will not be in charge of Liverpool after 2024, but could retire from coaching completely depending on how he feels after a planned sabbatical.

Farre’s hopes to lure the German to the Nou Camp seem tentative at best given the current circumstances, we doubt Klopp would also go on to manage a European rival of the Reds’.