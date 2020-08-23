Bayern Munich make insane Champions League history after final win against PSG

With Bayern Munich triumphing in the Champions League after a 1-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain, the Bavarians have made competition history with an incredible feat.

The Bundesliga side have become the first side ever – including when the tournament was known as the European cup – to win all of their matches in a single campaign on the way to lifting the trophy.

Hansi Flick’s side won all 11 of their ties, the German powerhouses did so in controlling fashion, scoring 43 times and only conceding a mere 9.

100% – FC Bayern München are the first side in European Cup/Champions League history to win 100% of their games in a single campaign en route to lifting the trophy (11 wins). Flawless. #PSGFCB #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/taT6pn23Ik — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 23, 2020

This is undoubtedly a special moment for Flick, the former midfielder was a runner-up with the side in 1986/87 and has now gone on to get his hands on Europe’s most prized honour as a manager.

Bayern actually have a Parisian in Kingsley Coman to thank for tonight’s victory, the ace, who came through the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain, scored the decisive goal in the 58th minute.

Bayern deserve all the plaudits after their remarkable achievement, this effectively cements this crop of players as one of the best to ever win the Champions League.