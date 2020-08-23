According to Sky Sports News’ Kaveh Solhekol, Chelsea are in talks to sign Malang Sarr on a free transfer after the 21-year-old left Nice this summer.

Solhekol adds that the Blues would actually immediately loan the centre-back out, despite their serious defensive issues heading into next season.

Frank Lampard’s side managed to qualify for the Champions League but they actually conceded the most goals of any team in the top-half of the Premier League table.

Sarr was a solid player for boyhood club Nice after coming through their academy ranks a few years ago, but the talent has left after failing to agree a new contract with the French outfit.

It’s clear that Sarr is one of France’s top defensive talents, with the 6ft ace representing Les Bleus at every level from the Under-16s to the Under-21s, winning over 40 youth caps.

Sarr made 19 league appearances this season as Nice finished 5th in the French top-flight, the youngster has already made 119 first-team appearances in his short senior career to date.

There’s no doubting that signing a prospect of this calibre – on a free transfer – is nothing short of a bargain.

The Blues have a track record of recruiting spades of young talent, with plenty being sent out on loan for years before later being sold for a profit.

Since Lampard’s arrival though, it’s clear that prospects will also be given a chance in the first-team.

It will be interesting to see whether Sarr will consider a move to Chelsea if an immediate loan exit would be the aftermath, would the ace’s development be better served elsewhere?