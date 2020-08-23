Menu

Talks ongoing as Chelsea launch new transfer bid for £90m-rated star

Chelsea FC
Chelsea remain in talks over a transfer deal for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz after making a new bid for the player.

This is the latest from the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, who has provided an update on the Havertz transfer situation in his tweet below…

It doesn’t say how much Chelsea have bid for the Germany international, but it’s previously been reported that Leverkusen want big money for him.

See below as Jan Age Fjortoft stated Chelsea were still some way off the Bundesliga giants’ valuation of the 21-year-old, which stands at around €100million, or £90m…

Chelsea have already spent big strengthening their attack this summer with early moves for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

Still, Frank Lampard lost Eden Hazard this summer, along with Willian and Pedro this year, so another signing like Havertz could be very useful at Stamford Bridge.

It now just remains to be seen if CFC really still have enough to spend on getting this deal over the line.

