Chelsea remain in talks over a transfer deal for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz after making a new bid for the player.

This is the latest from the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, who has provided an update on the Havertz transfer situation in his tweet below…

Chelsea on next few days will announce Chilwell deal, go on to receive final answer from Thiago Silva and continue negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen for Kai Havertz after new bid made yesterday. ? #CFC #Chelsea #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2020

It doesn’t say how much Chelsea have bid for the Germany international, but it’s previously been reported that Leverkusen want big money for him.

See below as Jan Age Fjortoft stated Chelsea were still some way off the Bundesliga giants’ valuation of the 21-year-old, which stands at around €100million, or £90m…

Leverkusen want 100 mill Euro. Chelsea have offered 80. In their negotiations they now try to find a model for the the 20…through installments/ bonuses via @SPORTBILD https://t.co/MjjPmuuq5x — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) August 19, 2020

Chelsea have already spent big strengthening their attack this summer with early moves for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

Still, Frank Lampard lost Eden Hazard this summer, along with Willian and Pedro this year, so another signing like Havertz could be very useful at Stamford Bridge.

It now just remains to be seen if CFC really still have enough to spend on getting this deal over the line.