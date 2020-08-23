Chelsea hold talks over surprise potential goalkeeper transfer

Chelsea have reportedly asked Rennes about a potential transfer deal for goalkeeper Edouard Mendy as they continue their search for a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Blues could do with bringing in an upgrade on the struggling Kepa, who has rarely looked the part since his big-money move to Stamford Bridge last season.

Now, according to a report from the Daily Mail, they’ve sounded out Rennes over a possible move for Mendy during talks over a potential loan for Fikayo Tomori at the Ligue 1 club.

Tomori started the season brightly for Chelsea, but is perhaps not really ready to be starting week in, week out for a club of this size.

This could therefore be fine business by Frank Lampard and co., who could use Tomori as bait to bring in an important signing in goal.

Still, Mendy is not the biggest name so it remains to be seen if many Chelsea fans will be convinced by the potential deal.

Some will no doubt prefer a target like Jan Oblak, who has been linked with CFC by the Daily Mirror, and who is undoubtedly one of the very finest players in the world in his position.