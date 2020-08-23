Chelsea urged to move for world-class veteran who still has “plenty in the tank”

Although there’s no Premier League representation in the Champions League final tonight, there are a few players who have either played in England before or look set for a future move.

One of those could be PSG defender Thiago Silva, although he is 35 so you could understand that some teams might be nervous about making a move for him.

His name has come up a few times in the commentary on BT Sport tonight, and this could be an interesting one for Chelsea fans.

He’s started off brightly enough, and the commentators on the UK broadcast actually made the point that Chelsea have been heavily linked.

They even went on to state that “although he’s 35, he’s still got plenty in the tank”, so it will be interesting to see if Frank Lampard’s side make a move.

He’ll be a free agent so they will save money on the fee, while Chelsea have struggled at the back and an experienced veteran presence could make a big difference next season.

Nothing was ever going to happen before the final tonight, but it will be interesting to follow his story in the next few days.