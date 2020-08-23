According to 90min, a total of eight clubs are keen on signing Manchester United outcast Chris Smalling this summer, with the defender making it clear that he’ll decide on his next destination and not the club.

Smalling is coming off the back of his best season in years, the centre-back rejuvenated himself with a wonderful loan spell at Roma, with the 30-year-old one of Serie A’s best defenders last season.

90min report that Roma, Inter Milan, Atalanta and Monaco are the European sides keen on the ace, with the Premier League outfits Newcastle, Everton, West Ham and former club Fulham also interested.

It’s added that Smalling would like to return to Roma, even on loan if they can’t meet United’s £20m price tag, with the Red Devils insisting on parting with the ace permanently.

Calciomercato reported a couple of weeks ago that the Giallorossi would like to sign the ace permanently now that they’ve been taken over by Dan Friedkin, but there’s been no reported progress.

90min also add that Smalling would like to win back a place in the England squad for next summer’s delayed European championships, with the ace not featuring for the Three Lions since 2017.

It’s reiterated that Smalling will not allow the Red Devils to force him into accepting any moves, the defender’s destination rests solely in his own hands.

Smalling has been exceptional for Paulo Fonseca’s side this season, with the defender making 37 appearances across all competitions this term.

The England international has the experience to be a key player for any of the aforementioned sides linked with his signature.