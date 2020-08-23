Exclusive: Man City offer John Stones to Chelsea as new-look Blues back-line looms large

Manchester City have offered out-of-favour centre-back John Stones to Premier League rivals Chelsea for just £20m as Frank Lampard continues to reform his side’s back-line.

Stones, 26, joined Manchester City in 2016 from Merseyside outfit Everton in a move which at the time was tipped to see him become one of England’s most technically gifted defenders as he was predicted to flourish under world-class manager Pep Guardiola.

However, Stones’ future hasn’t quite gone to plan after falling out-of-favour with the pioneering Spanish manager having only started in 12 Premier League matches this season.

CaughtOffside has recently obtained information from a close source that the latest in the Englishman’s career comes as current club Manchester City have offered his services to domestic rivals Chelsea for just £20m.

We understand that the move is very much on, however, Stones’ wage demands are proving to be a slight stumbling block.

The 26-year-old defender reportedly earns £100,000-per-week at Manchester City and given Chelsea’s eagerness to keep salaries as low as possible as they seek to operate a fairly stringent financial policy, negotiations regarding his potential earnings remain ongoing as it is believed Stones is demanding at least double his current salary.

Our source has confirmed that Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is keen to see PSG captain Thiago Silva and Manchester City’s John Stones become the Blues’ new centre-back pairing.