Arsenal reportedly look to have won the race for the transfer of Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, despite a late scare.

The Gunners have long been linked with the highly-rated young Brazilian centre-back, but Gianluca Di Marzio reported a late approach from Manchester United that looked to have put the deal in some doubt.

The latest from the reliable Fabrizio Romano, however, is that there is now a “total agreement” for Gabriel to move to the Emirates Stadium in a €30million deal.

See below as Romano states Gabriel will now fly to London tomorrow (Monday) to sign his contract, with an announcement possibly set to follow soon after…

Gabriel Magalhães to Arsenal, here we go! Total agreement just completed: he will fly on Monday to London to sign his contract until June 2025, €30M to Lille (add ons included), official statement on next week. The deal is finally done. ??? #AFC #Arsenal #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2020

It sounds like this move will now go through, and that’s exciting news for Arsenal fans.

Gabriel looks just what this team needs in defence after a difficult season that saw them finish 8th in the Premier League – their lowest final position in 25 years.

Gooners will hope this hugely promising 22-year-old can now help provide a long-term replacement for unconvincing defensive players like David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.