According to the Sunday World’s back page today, journalist Kevin Palmer reports that Liverpool are expected to sign Bayern Munich maestro Thiago Alcantara with Gini Wijnaldum set to leave.

Palmer reports that Thiago will inform Bayern chiefs that he wishes to join Jurgen Klopp’s after the German powerhouses season is officially over, with an exit set as the ace has just a year left on his deal.

Palmer adds that Liverpool have already made ‘tentative’ steps to sign the Spaniard, with a club source reporting that Thiago will be a replacement for Wijnaldum, who is heading for Barcelona.

SportBild’s Tobi Altschaffl reported a couple of days ago that the Bavarians are braced for an approach from the Reds after tonight’s Champions League final is played out.

Thiago Alcantara ready to declare his hope to sign for Liverpool after Sunday’s #UCLfinal… but it remains to be seen whether he gets his wish. @Realaldo474 column inside along with full coverage of Katie Taylor’s thrilling win. Here is @sundayworld back page #LFC pic.twitter.com/c4Uzd0TF2y — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) August 22, 2020

We revealed earlier today that Arsenal were also offered the chance to sign Thiago, with the Spain international seen as a potential alternative if they can’t keep hold of Dani Ceballos.

The 29-year-old would certainly add a different dimension to Liverpool’s stacked midfield ranks, the deep-lying playmaker offers a level of creativity that none of their current options can provide.

The Reds signed Wijnaldum in the summer of 2016 for £25m, as per BBC Sport. The Dutchman has been a wonderful servant but with his contract expiring next summer, the ace’s future is uncertain.

A potential exit for the all-around energetic midfielder has been especially touted since Ronald Koeman left his position as the Netherlands’ boss to take charge of former club Barcelona.