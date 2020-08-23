Leeds United are reportedly eyeing two Liverpool players as potential transfer targets this summer.

The Premier League new-boys could do with strengthening if they are to survive in the top flight following their promotion from the Championship, and it seems manager Marcelo Bielsa has identified two big names.

According to the Daily Mirror, Leeds could look to raid the Premier League champions for strike pair Divock Origi and Rhian Brewster.

Origi may have been Liverpool’s Champions League hero in the 2018/19 season, scoring in the semi-final win over Barcelona and in the final victory over Tottenham, but he’s struggled to hold down a regular place.

The Belgium international clearly has talent, however, so could do well to move to Leeds in order to play more regularly and show what he can do.

Brewster, on the other hand, is attracting plenty of interest on loan this summer, with Leeds among his suitors, according to the Mirror.

The exciting young forward shone on loan at Swansea City last season, and could do well to move again and now try for a spell in the Premier League.