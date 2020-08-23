Liverpool will not bank near-£5m bonus after Coutinho wins Champions League with Bayern Munich

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool will not receive a bonus from Barcelona after Philippe Coutinho won the Champions League with Bayern Munich.

The Echo squash claims of a near-£5m bonus for the Reds, reiterating that the only add-ons that Jurgen Klopp’s side can bank from the Brazilian solely relate to appearance-based bonuses.

It’s added that the Merseyside outfit sold Coutinho in January 2018 for an initial £106m, with the deal also including a further £36m that the side could bank from add-ons.

The Echo add that Liverpool are actually only £4.4m away from being paid the maximum fee, which is very surprising considering the difficult time that the attacker has endured with the Blaugrana.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara does “The Henderson shuffle” as he lifts the Champions League (Video) Bayern Munich team hilariously make star show off his muscles before trophy lift (Video) PSG star in tears after crushing Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich

The Echo report that the final £4.4m instalment will be paid if Coutinho makes another 15 appearances for the Catalan outfit, which is unlikely given the fact he’s fallen out-of-favour.

The now Premier League champions have cashed in around £9m due to Barcelona reaching the quarter-finals stages of the Champions League over the last two seasons, but there’s no bonus for the ace winning Europe’s elite club competition.

Liverpool may well miss the final payment, but their hierarchy have showed their skill by netting almost every potential pound of this deal with a very well structured add-on plan.

Coutinho’s best moment of the season will undoubtedly be the ace bagging two goals and registering an assist for the Bavarians when he faced off against parent club Barcelona, playing quite the helping hand in the shocking 8-2 scoreline.