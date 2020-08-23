‘Make it happen’ – These Man United fans call for star’s signing after performance in Champions League final

Some Manchester United fans have called for the signing of Kingsley Coman after the Frenchman’s game-winning display for Bayern Munich in the Champions League final this evening.

The 24-year-old scored the decisive goal to lead the Bavarians to their sixth Champions League title and competition history, with the wide forward’s all-important header coming against boyhood club Paris Saint-Germain.

Coman was awarded the Man of the Match award, the Frenchman has now also lifted the 20th trophy of his career, which is remarkable considering his age.

The Athletic (subscription required) actually reported a month ago today that the serial winner is an alternative option for the Red Devils, as they struggle to land prime target Jadon Sancho.

Here’s some United supporters reacted to Coman’s match-winning performance:

was happy with coman to united before but this seals it.

make it happen united — Benny (@Benny_LUHG) August 23, 2020

Man United should sign Kingsley Coman and leave Sancho. Conan is a way better player.?? — Lebogang Matlala (@BoyNeverHome) August 23, 2020

Kingsley Coman is better than Rashford. He actually scored when it mattered. United should be in for Coman as well, he’s young, good on the ball and cheaper than Sancho. — Caelo2000HD (@Caelo2000HD) August 23, 2020

Kingsley Coman is right there for the taking, he wont get game time with Sane coming in… United, GET HIM NOW! #MUFC — Ryan. (@mufcxryan) August 23, 2020

If anything, this match showed why Manchester United should get Kingsley Coman even if we know his transfer value will surely rise. #UCLfinal — Kent Garcia (@kentgrc_) August 23, 2020

If Manchester United can’t got jadon sancho pl s got Kingsley coman on loan or something ??? — SO_MILES (@So_miles01) August 23, 2020

Coman is the definition of luck, that guy has to be Irish…

All United need to do is sign him and Boom? we’re winning EPL next season even if we’re 20th on the table by day 37 ? — Roii_alty (@Leroii_wess) August 23, 2020

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Hans Flick drops major hint star could be on way out of Bayern Munich “Ran the show”: These fans react to likely Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool move after fine performance vs PSG Bayern Munich make insane Champions League history after final win against PSG

With all respect, Coman didn’t look like a Man of the Match candidate until his decisive goal, but at the end of the day that is all that matters in football – who can may contributions to success.

The France international is primarily deployed on the left-wing but has considerable experience on the opposite flank as well, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side particularly in need of a right-winger.

Coman has scored 35 goals and provided 37 assists in 187 career appearances, with the ace coming into his own at Bayern after coming through the ranks at PSG and a spell at Juventus.

The attacker’s previous injury trouble could be a cause for concern though, with the Frenchman missing a fair bit of time due to minor and medium-term knocks in his career to date.