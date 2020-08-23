Menu

‘Make it happen’ – These Man United fans call for star’s signing after performance in Champions League final

Some Manchester United fans have called for the signing of Kingsley Coman after the Frenchman’s game-winning display for Bayern Munich in the Champions League final this evening.

The 24-year-old scored the decisive goal to lead the Bavarians to their sixth Champions League title and competition history, with the wide forward’s all-important header coming against boyhood club Paris Saint-Germain.

Coman was awarded the Man of the Match award, the Frenchman has now also lifted the 20th trophy of his career, which is remarkable considering his age.

The Athletic (subscription required) actually reported a month ago today that the serial winner is an alternative option for the Red Devils, as they struggle to land prime target Jadon Sancho.

Here’s some United supporters reacted to Coman’s match-winning performance:

With all respect, Coman didn’t look like a Man of the Match candidate until his decisive goal, but at the end of the day that is all that matters in football – who can may contributions to success.

The France international is primarily deployed on the left-wing but has considerable experience on the opposite flank as well, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side particularly in need of a right-winger.

Coman has scored 35 goals and provided 37 assists in 187 career appearances, with the ace coming into his own at Bayern after coming through the ranks at PSG and a spell at Juventus.

The attacker’s previous injury trouble could be a cause for concern though, with the Frenchman missing a fair bit of time due to minor and medium-term knocks in his career to date.

