Arsenal set to rival Barcelona for ANOTHER defender signing as they close in on Gabriel transfer

Arsenal could reportedly be set to seal another defensive signing alongside the Gabriel Magalhaes transfer this summer.

The Gunners look to be closing in on the signing of Lille defender Gabriel, and a report from the Daily Mail now claims they’re set to battle Barcelona for free agent Malang Sarr.

The talented 21-year-old is available on a free after leaving Ligue 1 side Nice at the end of last season, and it could be that his next destination will be the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is said to be a big fan of the talented youngster, though Barcelona are also in need of a rebuild at the back and have him in their sights too.

Arsenal urgently need young upgrades on ageing flops such as David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos after a disappointing season that saw them finish 8th in the Premier League table – their lowest final position in 25 years.

Gabriel is on his way and could be a superb addition, but Sarr looks another big talent who could help Arteta build for the future.

Barca will no doubt also be a tempting destination for the France Under-21 international, but Gooners will hope Arteta can once again work his magic and get this deal done.