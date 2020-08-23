Manchester United look to have been given a potentially significant boost over their hopes of sealing the transfer of Bournemouth winger David Brooks.

The Wales international has been linked with the Red Devils by the Manchester Evening News in recent times, and now Bournemouth have more or less confirmed they are ready to sell any of their players this summer.

The Cherries have just suffered relegation from the Premier League to the Championship, so one imagines they might struggle to keep some of their star names.

David Ake has already left the club for Manchester City, and Brooks looks the kind of talent who should also continue to play in the top flight rather than drop down to the second tier.

The MEN note that United were in for Brooks last summer when he was valued at around £50million, though it could be that Bournemouth’s relegation will mean he could now cost less than that.

Speaking about player sales, new Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall hinted that the club would have to consider offers for any of their players at the moment.

“Each offer, each transfer is dealt with on an individual basis,” he is quoted by the Bournemouth Echo.

“I think first and foremost there’s a lot that’s got to happen. We as a football club have got a value of what we believe for our players and if that value is met then players have got the opportunity to then discuss with whoever they need to discuss with and then make the decision they feel is right for them.

“But first and foremost, it needs to be right for the football club and once it’s right for the football club then, as you’ve seen in the past, I don’t think it’s a club that will stand in anybody’s way providing that the club’s happy with and it meets the valuation of the player.”

Alternatively, Stretty News have recently reported that Man Utd are admirers of Brooks but not making him a priority for the moment.