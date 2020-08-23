Manchester United have reportedly decided they will not seal the transfer of Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund’s current asking price.

On top of that, it seems the England international’s huge wage demands are also not seen as realistic, with the Red Devils ready to abandon their pursuit this summer unless something changes, according to the Daily Mirror.

Sancho would no doubt be a top signing for Man Utd, but the club are likely to be among the many feeling the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mirror explain that Ed Woodward has been working to trim down United’s wage bill anyway, so it seems this move looks unrealistic for the moment.

It’s claimed by the Mirror that United could now wait to do a deal next summer unless both Dortmund and Sancho lower their demands, though there doesn’t currently seem to be much indication that they’ll do that.

Sancho has been an eye-catching performer in his time in the Bundesliga and looks like he’d be a worthwhile investment, even for huge money.

Still, the 20-year-old might now be out of reach for MUFC and there will surely be other opportunities to move for him in the future.

This could end up being a frustrating saga for United, however, with other top clubs also sure to provide more competition for Sancho in the future if he continues to perform at this high level.