Manchester United have reportedly made a bid for Juventus winger Douglas Costa as they seemingly consider alternatives to Jadon Sancho.

Costa is a similar style of skilful winger who could be an important addition at Old Trafford, with Corriere dello Sport claiming United have seen a bid of around £27million turned down for the Brazil international.

This comes as the Daily Mirror report on United possibly ending their interest in signing Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho as he’s too expensive in this market.

Sancho would have been a tremendous signing for the Red Devils, but Costa is a similar style of attacking player who could give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a bit more spark in attack to support his in-form front three of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Man Utd fans will want to see their squad strengthened after another challenging season in which the club finished trophyless and only just made it into the top four on the final day of the season.

There was no point that United looked like challenging for the title, and a signing like Costa could help close the gap on the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

The 29-year-old has won a host of major honours throughout his career, so could also give MUFC some much-needed experience and winning know-how if he joins this summer.