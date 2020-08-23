Mikel Arteta targets specific coaching addition to improve Arsenal in key area

According to the Evening Standard, Mikel Arteta is interested in appointing Brentford’s Andreas Georgson as part of his coaching team at Arsenal.

The Standard report that Arteta is especially eyeing an addition to his backroom staff following the departure of club legend Freddie Ljungberg.

It’s claimed that Arsenal’s formal approach for the Swede is in the ‘early stages’, but the Gunners are keen on Georgson, who is a set-piece specialist.

Georgson currently works as Brentford’s Head of Set Pieces and Individual Development, dead-ball situations are an area that the Gunners need to massively improve in.

The north London outfit have been shaky all around defensively for years now, but set-pieces often pose them serious threats, which has proved to be costly over the last few seasons.

More Stories / Latest News Utterly ridiculous Champions League stat shows why Neymar is one of the best in the world Video: Neymar appears very chilled ahead of the Champions League final as he swaggers in with a large speaker New signing’s move to Barcelona delayed after the club confirm he’s tested positive for Covid-19

Arsenal slumped to an eight-placed finish in the Premier League this season, with the Gunners only securing Europa League football via their FA Cup triumph.

The Standard report that Georgson also used to work at Dutch powerhouses Malmo as an assistant coach, whilst adding that the Gunners snatched a goalkeeping coach from Brentford in December.

Arsenal’s central defenders leave a lot to be desired, which is a key reason for the side’s shortcomings from dead-ball situations, but the team’s decision to also use zonal marking schemes has been exploited as well.

Improving even a slight amount when it comes to set-pieces would genuinely win Arsenal a good few more points than usual, this is an area that seriously needs addressing as soon as possible.