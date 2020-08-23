Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is expected to leave Lazio this summer and is looking very likely to complete a transfer to Juventus.

The Serbia international is also a target for Real Madrid this summer, but sources have told CaughtOffside he’s looking more likely to stay in Italy with Juventus.

Manchester United also previously shown an interest, but have not pursued an deal this summer since signing a similar style of player in Bruno Fernandes back in January.

Milinkovic-Savic has looked a world class player in the making after an impressive stint at Lazio, and Juventus would do well to snap him up as a replacement for the departing Miralem Pjanic, who is joining Barcelona.

Aaron Ramsey’s future in Turin is also in some doubt, CaughtOffside understands, so there’s plenty of room for Milinkovic-Savic in Andrea Pirlo’s side.

The inexperienced Italian tactician will need backing in the transfer market after taking over from Maurizio Sarri in a challenging first job in senior management, with Juve under-achieving last season as they only narrowly claimed the Serie A title, and were knocked out of the last 16 of the Champions League by Lyon.

The signing of a proven performer accustomed to the Italian game such as Milinkovic-Savic should be a big help for Pirlo as he faces a baptism of fire with huge expectations at such a big club.

Milinkovic-Savic helped Lazio to fourth in Serie A last season, contributing seven goals and four assists from midfield, and one can only imagine how much more the 25-year-old could contribute with better players around him.

It remains to be seen how strongly Real Madrid will continue to pursue this deal, but the Spanish giants could also undoubtedly benefit from bringing in this dream long-term Luka Modric replacement.

Milinkovic-Savic has a Spanish passport, having grown up in Lleida, with his father Nikola Milinkovic playing professionally for Almeria.