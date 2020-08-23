New signing’s move to Barcelona delayed after the club confirm he’s tested positive for Covid-19

There’s still a worrying amount of footballers who are testing positive for Covid-19 just now, so it does make you wonder if next season will manage to be played properly without delays.

The latest confirmation has come from Barcelona, and it’s fair to say this is the last thing that Miralem Pjanic would’ve wanted ahead of his move to Spain.

They’ve confirmed that the former Juventus man has tested positive for the virus and although he’s been in some discomfort, he’s generally in good health and he’s recovering at home.

Unfortunately it does mean his move to the Nou Camp has been somewhat delayed, as he’ll need to stay at home for 15 days before he can actually travel.

It will be interesting to see how the midfielder gets on when you consider that he was signed before Ronald Koeman took over, but the main thing for him to focus on just now is recovering from the virus.