According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan are edging closer to signing Tiemoue Bakayoko on another loan deal after the ace’s impressive campaign during the 18/19 season.

Romano reports that the loan transfer will include a permanent option and importantly not an obligatory one, which was previously reported.

It’s claimed that the defensive midfielder has already agreed personal terms ahead of the move, with the Frenchman keen to return to the San Siro outfit.

Chelsea signed Bakayoko in the summer of 2017 for £40m, as per BBC Sport. His debut season was a disaster, with the midfielder then enjoying an encouraging campaign whilst out on loan at Milan.

AC Milan are getting closer to Tiemoué Bakayoko. Positive talks on last hours with Chelsea – it’d be a loan with buy option in June 2021, confirmed. Bakayoko wants to come back and personal terms agreed. Work in progress. ??? @DiMarzio @SkySport #Milan #Bakayoko #Chelsea #CFC https://t.co/YlYaBDF3Mn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Eight clubs interested in signing £20m-rated out-of-favour Man United star Barcelona consider using Luis Suarez in player-plus-cash deal for Man United target Chelsea in talks to sign centre-back on a free with immediate loan exit touted

A permanent transfer to the Rossoneri failed to materialise last summer so Bakayoko spent this season with former club Monaco, making 23 appearances.

It seems abundantly clear that the Frenchman has no future at Stamford Bridge, in a restricted transfer market, offloading the ace on another loan deal seems to be the best and only option for the Blues.

Bakayoko only just turned 26 years old, he has endured a difficult couple of years following his big-money move to Chelsea, but the ace has plenty of time to get his career back on track.

Milan finished 6th this season, meaning they’re in the qualifying rounds of the Europa League, Bakayoko will also be hoping that regular football can give him an outside chance of making France’s Euros squad.